South Africa: Cape of Storms - Capturing the Wild Weather From Kalk Bay to Simon's Town

Damage done to the N2 road near Caledon in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

The Western Cape coast has yet again lived up to its reputation as the Cape of Storms, bearing the brunt of the wild weather on Sunday night, 24 September 2023. Rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc across the area, resulting in extensive road closures and unscheduled power outages. On Monday, photographer Kyra Wilkinson ventured out along the coast of Cape Town's Southern Peninsula to witness surging waves from Kalk Bay to Simon's Town.

Wooley's tidal pool between Clovelly and Kalk Bay disappeared beneath a blanket of brown sea foam, rendering it all but invisible to those unfamiliar with the area.

Nature's forces continued their tumultuous dance as excess mountain water cascaded on to Glencairn Beach, brown waves similar to the colour of the water seen at Boyes Drive, where it flowed from the mountainside.

South of Boulders Beach, Windmill Beach, which is a frequent repository for sea debris, experienced an unusual surge on Monday, with an even greater amount of flotsam accumulating on shore....