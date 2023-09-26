Kenya, U.S. Ink 5-Year Defense Cooperation Agreement to Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Security

Nairobi — Kenya and the United States have officially inked a five-year Defense Cooperation Agreement, solidifying their commitment to enhance bilateral relations and bolster defense capabilities. The agreement, effective from 2023 to 2028, was formally ratified during a signing ceremony at the Defense Headquarters in Nairobi.

In attendance were Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and his American counterpart, Lloyd J. Austin III, who affixed their signatures to the document.

CS Duale emphasized the significance of the framework as a substantial milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two nations. He underscored the shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region and on a global scale, highlighting that this partnership is founded on common values and a commitment to democracy.

As the world becomes increasingly complex and interconnected, CS Duale stressed the paramount importance of military interoperability. He asserted that this cooperation would enable both countries to respond effectively to evolving security challenges within the region and beyond.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement is expected to play a critical role in strengthening Kenya's international peacekeeping efforts. It ensures that Kenya receives the support and resources necessary for operational deployments, further demonstrating the nation's commitment to contributing to global peace and security.

CS Duale also noted that the agreement opens doors for exploring and expanding collaboration in the realm of defense technology and innovation. He emphasized that the framework not only enhances Kenya's defense capabilities but also contributes to the country's economic growth through joint ventures and technology sharing.

Secretary Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, expressed the strategic importance of this partnership and the significance of the Defense Cooperation Framework. He highlighted that this agreement would guide the bilateral defense relationship over the next five years.

Austin extended his gratitude to Kenya for hosting US forces at Manda Bay and commended the country's unwavering commitment to shared security goals. He expressed the US government's deep appreciation for Kenya's leadership in countering the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, stating, "We are grateful to Kenya for its leadership in tackling security challenges in the region and around the world."

Additionally, Secretary Austin lauded Kenya's willingness to consider leading a multinational security support mission in Haiti. He announced that the US was prepared to support the Haiti mission by providing substantial financial and logistical assistance, with plans to work with the United States Congress to allocate up to $100 million in support.

Secretary Austin called upon the international community to follow Kenya's lead by contributing more personnel, and offering support, training, and funding. He reiterated the United States' commitment to partnering with Kenya in efforts to bring stability and security to the region and beyond.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement between Kenya and the United States signifies a significant step towards strengthened security cooperation, economic growth, and international collaboration. This agreement is rooted in a shared vision for a better future, both in terms of security and economic prosperity.