Kenya: Nyamira Doctors to Down Tools From Midnight Over CBA With County Govt

25 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Doctors in Nyamira County are set to down their tools starting midnight following a disagreement between the county government and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union(KMPDU).

KMPDU Nyanza secretary General Aggrey Orwenyo said the 21 strike notice came to an end today after the county failed to honor commitments as agreed between the two parties nor called them for a meeting.

Orwenyo encouraged the patients to seek medical skills and services from the neighboring counties.

Among the issues the Doctors demanded to be addressed include doctors' promotion following a 2020 ruling from the Employment and labor relations court directed the county government to honor the collective bargaining agreement entered into including promoting of all doctors and payment of accrued arrear salary.

"Career progress of our members should be undertaken routinely yet the county government's actions are in breach. The return to work formula and the revised scheme of services to doctors and there is a total lack of implementation of such within the prescribed period," he said.

KMPDU said they have followed the issues with the county government to ensure resolution of this dispute. The county has refused to implement the work return formula which are in consonance with the CBA and the revised scheme of services.

