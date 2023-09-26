Kenya: United Democratic Alliance Distances Itself From Extension Term Limit Proposal, Terms It Superfluous

25 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance has distanced itself from Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the Presidential term limit to seven years.

The President William Ruto led Party has termed the proposal personal emphasizing that the views are 'superfluous and peripheral'.

"The UDA Party respects and upholds the Senator's personalviews but particularly on the referenced subject, those viewsdo not reflect the perspectives of the UDA Party and/or its Party Leader, H.E. President William Ruto,"said UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

The ruling coalition Secretary General explained that President Ruto is focused on delivering its manifesto to Kenyans as pledged during the electioneering period.

Malala dispelled the notion that President Ruto is gearing on extension of the Presidential term limit saying he's steadfast on defending the constitution.

"The Ruling Party is presently focused on delivering on its promises to the People of Kenya, mindful that it shall in due course submit its scorecard for the people to evaluate. In doing so, we are guided by the timeline to the next general election,"Malala noted.

Last week on Friday, Senator Cherargei in a memorandum submitted to the National Dialogue Committee proposed an amendment of the current law to push the number of years a president can serve to seven years in each of the two terms.

In the submission,Cherargei argued that the extension of the term limit would give the president sufficient time to implement their manifesto.

The constitution only stipulates a five-year term with the possibility of another five-year term.

If the proposal by Cherargei is adopted it will require a referendum since the proposal , alters the structure of the constitution.

