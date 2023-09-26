Kenya: Poultry Farmers Decry Illegal Hatcheries, Breeder Farms

Nairobi — Kenyan poultry farmers are grappling with high losses amid an increase in illegal hatcheries and breeder farms that have resulted in an increase in the mortality rate of day-old chicks.

They now want the government, through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), to regulate the sector to curb the menace.

Illegal hatcheries and breeder farms are emerging as a significant problem for the poultry sector in the country.

Some of the facilities lack the necessary infrastructure, hygiene standards, and veterinary oversight, which has led to the high mortality rates of day-old chicks.

This, in turn, is imposing substantial economic burdens on poultry farmers, who are striving to meet the nation's growing demand for poultry products.

"The situation has become unbearable. The mortality rate among our day-old chicks is unprecedented, and we are unable to compete effectively in the market. We urge the Department of Veterinary Services to step in and protect our industry," John Kariuki, a poultry farmer from Kiambu County, said.

Kenya's poultry industry plays a vital role in the country's food security and economic development.

However, the adverse effects of these illegal operations on the industry cannot be understated.

The poor management practices employed by these unregulated entities result in weak and vulnerable chicks, leading to substantial financial losses for legitimate poultry businesses.

Poultry farmers across the nation are demanding that the DVS launch a comprehensive crackdown on illegal hatcheries and breeder farms.

They are calling for stricter enforcement of regulations and standards to ensure that all operations meet the required health and hygiene standards.

Additionally, farmers are urging the government to provide support for legal hatcheries and breeder farms to increase their production capacity and meet the growing demand.

"It is imperative that we address this issue promptly. The health of our poultry stocks directly impacts the quality of poultry products available to consumers. We need stringent measures to ensure that only compliant hatcheries and breeder farms are allowed to operate," Jane Mwangi, a leading poultry veterinarian, stated.

The DVS has taken note of the above concerns and is currently working on a plan to address the issue.

They have pledged to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to identify and shut down illegal operations, ensuring that only licensed hatcheries and breeder farms are in operation.

As the Kenyan poultry industry grapples with the challenges posed by illegal hatcheries and breeder farms, the resolve of its farmers remains unshaken.

They look forward to a brighter future where quality and safety are prioritized and the industry can continue to thrive.