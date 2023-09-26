South Africa: Nelson Mandela University Student Fatally Stabbed On Campus

25 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele

A Nelson Mandela University student has been arrested after fatally stabbing a fellow student at an on-campus residence.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 23-year-old student was arrested after handing himself over at Gqeberha's Humewood police station on Saturday afternoon.

He had allegedly initially fled the scene.

The stabbing that saw the 28-year-old victim, Mziwenene Tinza, declared dead on the scene happened at about 11.30pm on Friday at the Sanlam Student Village.

"Tinza and the suspect were at a student accommodation ... when they were embroiled in an argument that later turned physical," Janse van Rensburg said. "Mziwenene was fatally stabbed in the chest."

The accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on a murder charge on Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela University spokesperson, Zandile Mbabela, appealed for calm as the police investigation "runs its course".

"The university extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student," she said.

"The university commits to cooperating with the relevant law enforcement agency throughout this process and appeals for calm and sensitivity as the police investigation runs its course.

"Affected students are encouraged to approach Emthonjeni Student Wellness, while staff can access support through the available staff wellness interventions."

This is the second murder on the campus since June, when a 20-year-old female student was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a 22-year-old male student in her room at the university's George campus.

 

