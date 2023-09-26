South Africa: Banyana Fall to USA Again

25 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Michael Madyira

Banyana Banyana found it hard against the USA again following a 2-0 defeat in an international friendly match at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday.

An 18th-minute goal by Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett's strike four minutes into the second half sank South Africa who had lost to the same side on Friday.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis might be kicking herself for guiding a team that appears to have learnt little from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Ayanda Dlamini returned to guard the goal for Banyana instead of Kaylin Swart while Jermaine Seoposwane was an unused substitute.

Just after 13 minutes, Alex Morgan squeezed herself between two Banyana defenders before sending a cross to an unmarked Rodman who fired home for the hosts and broke the deadlock.

It was some shambolic defending by the South Africans whose attack also did not show any intent to beat their hosts.

Early into the second stanza, USA increased their lead, Sonnett beating Dlamini at the end of what initially looked like a harmless attack.

Ellis tried to bring in Robyn Moodaly and Sinoxolo Cesane early in the second half but it did not work.

The African champions continued to struggle up front but thanks to their defence, they limited their hosts from scoring more.

Up next for Banyana are fringe players raising their hands at the Cosafa Women's Cup which starts next week.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.