Kenya: Political Parties Liaison Committee Calls for Audit of 2022 General Election Results

25 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Political Parties Liaison Committee has pushed for the independent audit of the 2022 presidential election results.

The Political Parties Liason Committee National Chairperson Evans Misati explained the political rhetorics over the outcome of last year's general election can be silenced through a conclusive audit.

Misati presented the submission before the National Dialogue Committee at Bomas of Kenya.

"In the interest of putting the ghosts of the 2022 General election to sleep,that we have a complete audit of the elections,"said Misati.

With an year after the polls,the Political Parties Liason Committee insisted that there's time for the audit to be commenced and finalised.

"It's a policy that IEBC stores the election data for three years but the data is still there. Its not too late,"Misati noted.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously stated that the Bomas Dialogue team lacks the authority to conduct an audit of the 2022 elections.

He called for the removal of this agenda from consideration by the National Dialogue Committee (NDC), saying it has no mandate to audit poll results "because that matter was closed."

He argued that the elections have concluded, and revisiting the matter is unnecessary.

"I, along with countless supporters, were initially against these discussions with Azimio. However, when you decided to proceed, we did not oppose; we agreed. But we firmly believe that the agenda regarding the audit of the 2022 elections should be removed from the discussions," stated Gachagua.

