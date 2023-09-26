South Africa: Downpours and Gales Wreak Havoc Across Western Cape Over the Heritage Weekend

Elzaan Debruyn carries her dog Cocoa through water in Sandvlei on the Cape Flats. Debruyn says her shack is “completely flooded”. The water is “over the window sills”. “We don’t have beds to sleep on. All our clothes are wet.” Debruyn lives in a shack with her fiancé and four children. “We have nothing”.

'I'm not sure where we're going to sleep tonight, everything, including the bed, is soaked' said a 7de Laan resident in Sandvlei, Cape Town.

Intense rainfall in the Western Cape generated devastation overnight on Sunday, wreaking havoc on homes, roads, and infrastructure.

This comes after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 9 warning on Sunday, indicating that the impact of the bad weather would be severe.

Extensive flooding, thunderstorms, gale-force winds and rough seas lashed the Western Cape. While the Gift of the Givers delivered some relief, many residents were left drenched, their homes swamped. This was the second heavy storm to hit the Western Cape in a week.

The excessive rain overnight on Sunday caused major flooding in informal settlements including Shukushukuma, Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan in Sandvlei, Macassar, Old Faure Road in Driftsands, Mfuleni and Bellville South.

City of Cape Towh Councillor JP Smith announced on his Facebook page that there had been flooding in the Faure area and at Vergenoegd farm outside Worcester. Fire and Rescue was at the scene, but residents had taken it upon themselves to evacuate. In the Broadlands area, Fire and Rescue evacuated six people.

Massive devastation

Prelene Cedras (52), a resident of 7de Laan and mother of two seven-year-old twins and a nine-month-old toddler, told Daily Maverick that...