South Africa: New Startup Gives Unwanted European Fashion a 'Second Life' in South Africa

25 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

Africa has been the West's dumping ground for far too long: a new recommerce enterprise aims to sell last season's high fashion at significantly lower prices.

It used to be that fashion brands would produce four clearly defined lines each year: winter, spring, summer and autumn. Now, since at least the mid-2000s, fast fashion brands are flooding the market with one collection per week of cheaply produced, low-quality apparel, enabled by fossil-fuel-based synthetic fibres.

That's driving an annual production of around 100 billion new pieces of garments, fuelling the waste crisis in the Global South. In the Nimby West, it's a largely inconspicuous crisis because it exports its unwanted apparel, masked as "second-hand", to countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania, where a Greenpeace report estimates a truckload of garments ends up in landfill or on a pyre every second, clogging up the waterways, destroying marine life and blackening the skies.

About six billion tonnes of fashion waste ends up in Africa each year -- 23% of which is immediately disposed of.

Up to 40% of clothing that arrives in Africa is "dead on arrival": ripped, shredded and stained garments that are unsellable.

In Ghana, these bales of imported clothing are dubbed "obroni wawu" ("the white man has died clothes").

A new deal

A new "ecommerce" platform, Faro, is helping brands sell their obsolete...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.