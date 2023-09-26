South Africa: Minister Mchunu Slams Absentee Joburg Mayor After Two-Thirds of the City Hit By Water Cuts

25 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee and Michael Thompson

Johannesburg residents should brace for a tough summer as Rand Water implements water shedding, councillors have warned.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu slammed absentee Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who, like his predecessor Thapelo Amad, has missed several water crisis meetings.

At a meeting on Friday, 22 September, to manage severe water cuts across three Gauteng cities, Mchunu questioned why Joburg's mayor was absent. There were water cuts in two-thirds of the city and by 25 September it was still struggling.

Two sources said Gwamanda had missed several meetings on the water crisis. He has left the management of the crisis to the city entity Johannesburg Water and individual councillors. The mayor has only issued statements on renaming William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive. His office has yet to respond to two requests for comment.

Rand Water, the bulk supplier, blamed the water cuts on a thunderstorm which caused power surges at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, which covers two-thirds of the city's supply.

On Sunday, another power outage at the plant and at the Palmiet Pumping Station set back Mchunu's pledge to restore water for the long weekend. Rand Water said excessive use was also straining the system.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini said: "Not all customers within these supply zones are affected as customers...

