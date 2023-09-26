Malawi's Heritage Under Threat

Zomba City, Malawi's first capital city selected as the seat for the British colonial administration because of its locality, vegetative and mountainous beauty, is an urban setting, which has over the years retained some unique historical British styled architecture on pristine environmental backgrounds.

According to Edwin Mauluka, the Programs Manager at Hyphen Media Institute, the British architectural landscape and its surrounding environmental assets are two cash cows the city can use as tourism valuables once efforts to preserve and protect them are put in place.

The suggestion comes days after reports that the Old State House, which used to house firmer British Governors and subsequent Malawi presidents, was turned into a battle ground for political party zealots.

"These assets represent nixed memories including that of the progress our society made until 1975 when other valuables were removed and transferred when the new capital city was established in Lilongwe," says Mauluka

Mauluka says the Institute will soon initiate consultations and a national dialogue on turning Zomba's magnificent British colonial artworks into national heritage artifacts of local and national identity and pride.

"Zomba's architectural landscape reminds people of their common history and progress," says the Manager adding; "It simply cannot be disgracefully vandalized instead of being preserved and protected as part of Malawi's cultural heritage."

Other old British colonial types of buildings include the former Parliament Building, the Hotel Masongola, the Regional Police Headquarters., Gymkhana Club and the War Memorial.

The famous Gymkhana Club was used for sports. and socialising. The King's African Rifles (KAR) also conducted their parades on the British Monarch's birthday on the field.