Malawi Govt Introduces Special Allowances for Civil Servants

Malawi Government says it has introduced special allowances for some civil servants, beginning from 1st October 2023.

According to a letter from the Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development, Blessings Chilabade, to all controlling officers and heads of departments, government has introduced the special allowances as part of its ongoing efforts to improve civil servants welfare.

Officers from Grade C to R will be the ones to receive the special allowances every month.

Officers from Grade C to I will be getting K40,000 special allowance every month, Grade J to N will be getting K30,000 while Grade O to R will be getting K20,000 per month.

"The special allowances shall be subject to periodic review alongside other allowances," reads the letter in part.