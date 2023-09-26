Tanzania: TBs Launches Quality Awards to Enhance Innovation

DAR ES SALAAM: IN an effort to boost the production of high-quality commodities in the country, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has launched the quality awards for 2023 to enhance innovation in the manufacturing industry.

The fourth prize award ceremony is aimed at acknowledging producers who have been abiding by the TBS standards as motivations to other producers thus leading to quality production of products.

TBS said participants are required to send application beginning from September 22 and the last day will be on October 20 this year.

TBS's Acting Director, Mr Lazaro Msasalaga made the remarks over the weekend during the official launching held in Dar es Salaam where he said the motive is to enhance improvement in productivity.

"Our motive is to enhance innovation and creativity during the production processes by abiding with the TBS guides...thus, the best abiders will be rewarded as motivations to others," said Mr Msasalaga.

He said among other government initiatives through the Ministry of Industry and Trade is to enhance quality production of goods hence by awarding best producers, will boost others to adhere.

He added that the motive will also lead to competence of products in markets especially at this time where local products are sold to the neighbouring countries.

"In today's era local products are easily sold to the neighboring countries due to the guides given by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) which allow international trading," he added.

Elaborating on the award mode, Mr Msasalaga stressed that this year's award has five categories including the best company of the year, best product of the year, best service of the year, best international trader of the year, and the best person adhered standards.

Country's Quality Awards Coordinator, Mr Baraka Mbajije said participants are required to fill forms available on the TBS website and later on will be posted on Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBC) official website.

He added that requests can also be presented by sending hard copies or through the TBS's official email address.