Uganda: El Nino Rains Claim Five People in One Week - Report

As the El Nino season begins, reports indicate that heavy rains have claimed the lives of five people across the country, prompting authorities to urge the public to exercise extra caution.

On Monday, various territorial police reported that over the last week, they recovered the bodies of people who died as a result of drowning caused by the constant rain in various districts.

Addressing the press at Naguru police headquaters, spokesperson Fred Enanga pointed out that one of the incidents occured in Kasese where a woman identified as Penje Mbambe drowned in Nyamugesera stream as she was heading to her home on September 17. She was swept away and her body was recovered in Nyamugasani river on September 18.

"She died while trying to cross an over flooded stream," he said

Another incident was registered in Wakiso district where an 8 year old female juvinile called Linda Nakawase, a pupil of Bright Care Junior School in Nakuwade left school to go home and rain got her on the way. However, a few meters to her home she tried to jump a trench but unfotunately slipped and fell in the trench filled with rain water.

"She was swept away by the strong running water into Kireka Bira swamp where her body was retrieved in school uniform," Enanga said

Relatedly, a one Robina Namagembe was burried after loose soils collapsed at a stone quarry in Nakawuka, Kajjansi Town Council. The soil burried her a heavy downpour.

Again, on September 22, a 13 year old boy drowmned in a swamp in Obyayi cell B, Soroti district. He died while swiming in an overflooded swamp with friends.

From the reported incidents, police anticipates more tragedies hence urging the public to be vigilant.

This also follows earlier warning from the Uganda National Meteological Authority of a constant rainy season with the potential to disrupt social and economic activities and result in the loss of livelihoods in most parts of the country.

The UNMA urged all local governments, communities, and the general public to heed this early warning alert, as well as district disaster management committees and stakeholders to update and activate multi-hazard district contingency plans.

"Conduct community sensitisation, routine monitoring, assessment including surveillance and reporting of disasters to OPM," said government.