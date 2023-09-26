Kenya to Host Africa Energy Forum in October

Nairobi — Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA), a European program supported by GET.invest, which mobilizes investment projects in renewable energy in developing countries, is set to hold a 3-day annual conference at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

The conference will take place from October 4-6, 2023, and seeks to drive sustainable energy investments across the African continent.

It will also advance renewable energy investment on the continent.

The event will attract project developers, policymakers, energy utilities, regulators, institutional and private investors, corporates, and influential energy sector decision-makers.

Chief Executive Officer and CEO of the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), Solar, John Van Zuylen, said that the meeting will foster collaborations and drive investment projects in the renewable energy sector across the African continent.

"Africa has ideal renewable energy resources and is well-positioned to play a major role in the global effort against climate change. As an international investor, this is the perfect moment to get closer to local developers and create successful investment opportunities," he said.

According to Director of Global Affairs, SolarPower Europe, Máté Heisz, REFA is committed to ensuring an efficient clean energy transition in Africa.

This year's event will focus on Africa's role in the global green hydrogen race, market opportunities for green hydrogen in Kenya and East Africa, financing small-scale commercial and industrial solar solutions across Africa, and e-mobility technology in Africa.

The conference will bring together more than 150 exhibitors from the global power industry, showcasing their latest products and solutions in the renewable energy sector.

"Utilization of excess geothermal energy will gear a great opportunity which will help lower down the cost of living in Kenya through the green hydrogen production of fertilizer," Peter Njoroge, Senior regional manager for Asronogy in East Africa added.