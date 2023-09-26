Somalia: Somali Minister of Health Addresses UN General Assembly On Global TB Fight

New York — Dr. Ali Haji Aden, the Federal Government of Somalia's esteemed Minister of Health and Social Welfare, took center stage on the fringes of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, held in the bustling metropolis of New York City. His impassioned speech resonated through the assembly halls as he addressed the critical issue of the fight against tuberculosis (TB), bringing together international health ministers, experts, and policymakers in a unified effort to combat this deadly disease.

The event was marked by its global significance, as tuberculosis continues to afflict countless nations, posing a substantial threat to public health and socioeconomic stability worldwide. Dr. Aden's presence underscored the commitment of the Somali government and the international community to tackle this persistent global health challenge.

Minister Aden's speech opened with a stark reminder of the TB crisis faced by many countries, particularly those in Africa and Asia. He highlighted the grim statistics that serve as a chilling backdrop to the ongoing efforts to curb the disease: nearly 10 million new TB cases and 1.5 million TB-related deaths worldwide in 2022 alone.

In his address, Dr. Aden emphasized the importance of international collaboration and innovative solutions in the fight against TB. He hailed the progress made through global initiatives, such as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and urged for further investment in research, healthcare infrastructure, and patient care to accelerate the battle against TB.

One of the focal points of the event was the urgent need to bridge the gap in access to TB diagnostics, treatment, and prevention services. Dr. Aden lauded the strides made by various countries in expanding access to healthcare services but stressed the need for equitable distribution to ensure no one is left behind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Somali Health Minister also shed light on the unique challenges faced by Somalia in addressing TB. The nation, recovering from decades of conflict and instability, has made substantial progress in healthcare delivery. However, with a fragile healthcare system, limited resources, and a vulnerable population, tackling TB remains a formidable task.

In concluding his speech, Dr. Aden commended the United Nations and its member states for their dedication to eradicating TB and urged for concrete action. He called for increased funding, research, and international cooperation to achieve the global goal of ending TB by 2030.

The event served as a platform for ministers and experts from around the world to exchange ideas, best practices, and commit to tangible steps in the ongoing battle against tuberculosis. Dr. Ali Haji Aden's impassioned address resonated as a call to arms, emphasizing the urgent need for a united, global effort to eliminate this devastating disease once and for all.