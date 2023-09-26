Somalia: Prime Minister Delivers Speech to Somali Community in Minnesota

25 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Minnesota — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre paid a visit to Minnesota on Sunday, to address crowds of Somali-Americans from all walks of life.

"Somalia has a stable government now," Barre said to a crowd of about 1,600 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. "If we don't have a stable government we cannot work on improving security issues and other challenges the country faces."

Hamza Abdi Barre urged people to fight against Al-Shabab in this first visit by a sitting prime minister from Somalia.

PM Barre highlighted government successes in combating al-Shabaab, tackling corruption, advancing financial reform, social development, enhancing security, and the progress in the debt relief process.

Emphasizing the need for support, the Prime Minister called on Somali Americans to support the government and its public in the ongoing fight to liberate the country from the grip of the terror group al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.