Somalia: Prime Minister Delivers Speech to Somali Community in Minnesota

Minnesota — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre paid a visit to Minnesota on Sunday, to address crowds of Somali-Americans from all walks of life.

"Somalia has a stable government now," Barre said to a crowd of about 1,600 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. "If we don't have a stable government we cannot work on improving security issues and other challenges the country faces."

Hamza Abdi Barre urged people to fight against Al-Shabab in this first visit by a sitting prime minister from Somalia.

PM Barre highlighted government successes in combating al-Shabaab, tackling corruption, advancing financial reform, social development, enhancing security, and the progress in the debt relief process.

Emphasizing the need for support, the Prime Minister called on Somali Americans to support the government and its public in the ongoing fight to liberate the country from the grip of the terror group al-Shabaab.