Angola: Minister Stresses Global Management Challenge Skills

Luanda — The minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, highlighted this Monday, in Luanda, the development of skills in the 2022 international business management simulation competition, called Global Management Challenge.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 40th edition of the Global Management Challenge, which takes place from the 25th to the 27th of this month (the first time in Africa), the minister highlighted that it is an interesting event, as it is a global competition on the best management practices.

Mário Caetano João highlighted the fact that the world final phase will take place in Angola, with teams that will enjoy Angolan culture and gastronomy, being able to see business opportunities.

"It is not a short-term gain, but rather a medium and long-term gain. Feel invited to invest in the country and manage a company. It is a competition that generally demonstrates management skills. We have many challenges in managing companies", he asserted.

In turn, the deputy governor for the Economic Sector, Gilson Carmelino, expressed hope that competitors will be able, in the coming years, to think about challenges and strategies that result in investment and business for the country.

"We are hopeful that the activity can create more competitiveness among participants from different countries", he said.

The creator of the Global Management Challenge, João Mateus Henriques, considers that participating in the event is a training and skills development activity.

"They will facilitate a better entry into the job market and if they are already working in companies, they will enhance, strengthen and aspire to promotions as well as improve their professional future", he pointed out.

Launched in Portugal in 1980, the Global Management Challenge has become the largest international strategy and management competition, achieving, over the years, enormous success, becoming an event of high notoriety and visibility.

In Angola, the event has been held by SOIK Investments since 2007, contributing to the training and development of management skills for university students, company staff and Angolan managers.

