Angola: Nicaragua Appoints New Ambassador to Angola

Luanda — The diplomat Roberto Jose Morales Fuentes has been appointed as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Nicaragua to the Republic of Angola.

According to a statement sent Tuesday to ANGOP by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Angola, the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, appointed new ambassadors last week, Roberto Morales Fuentes is to represent the Central American country's interests in Angola.

The appointment of Roberto José Morales Fuentes as Nicaragua's ambassador to Angola must still pass through the National Assembly of Nicaragua (Parliament), where the "Sandinistas" have an absolute majority to ratify it.

Early in July, Managua expressed interest in opening an embassy in Luanda and called on the Angolan government to do the same in the Nicaragua capital.

Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira is the Angolan ambassador to Nicaragua, living in Havana, Cuba

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established on September 6, 1979. VIC/AMP