Botswana: Ndori Looks Ahead

Gaborone — After being denied by a muscle injury to make it to the World Athletics Championships finals, Botswana's 400 metres runner, Bayapo Ndori is hoping for a better and injury-free season.

Ndori's injury, which he sustained while on top form, also dented the country's hope of winning a 4x400m relay medal at the World Championships.

"So had it not been for the injury, the World Championships medal was inevitable.

I think I was very confident at this year's edition," he said in an interview.

He added that his target was to get medals at the World Chmapionships both in relay and individual races.

Ndori, who had also qualified for the Diamond League finals recently and opted not to participate and nurse injury, said although it was a muscle tension, he did not want to aggravate it given that he would be having a busy schedule next season.

He said he had a good season until he sustained the injury.

The quarter miller said he was hoping for a better coming season, adding that there would be no Christmas festivities for him, as he would be starting his season in November to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He said there were many activities lined up for next season adding that they were yet to decide which events they would participcate in.

Furthermore, he said his Olympic target was a podium finish, adding that it would be his first individual Olympics.

"But I believe we will not be competing in a lot of activities because we are eyeing an Olympic medal.

We need two or three races to check if the body will be responding," he said.

BOPA