Rwanda: MPs Set to Approve Rwf63 Billion for Water Treatment Plant

Lawmakers are set to convene in an extraordinary sitting on Tuesday afternoon to approve financing agreements including $52 million (about Rwf62.8 billion) for the expansion of Karenge water treatment plant capacity, according to information from Rwanda Parliament.

The loan agreement between the Government of Rwanda and the Hungarian Export-Import Bank is meant to increase the capacity of Karenge water treatment plant.

The agreement was signed between the Government and the bank representatives on July 16, 2023, in Kigali.

The plant is located on the shores of Lake Mugesera in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province.

Currently, the project has a capacity of producing 15,000 cubic meters per day of which 12,000 are supplied to residents of different parts of Kigali and 3,000 cubic meters to residents of Rwamagana District.

The funding would more than double the plant supply capacity to 36,000 cubic meters of water per day and provide safe, reliable, and affordable water supply in Kigali City, according to data from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Agroforestry to get Rwf18 billion funding

Also, the lower chamber of Parliament is expected to pass two separate bills ratifying a $11.25 million a loan agreement, and a $3.75 million grant agreement between Rwanda and the African Development Bank (AfDB), which are aimed to develop agroforestry with a view to support sustainable agriculture.

The agreements were signed between the two parties on July 31, 2023, in Kigali.

Parliament went into recess in August and was expected to resume house business in October.