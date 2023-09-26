Kenya: Turkana Leads in Govt's Cash Disbursement for Needy, Vulnerable Households

Nairobi — A total of Sh105.7 million has been disbursed by the national government for the needy and vulnerable households in Turkana County.

Through the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), 37,445 homes will receive Sh2,700 for the month of July.

Mandera County follows with Sh56.3 million, Marsabit with Sh52.9 million, Wajir with Sh49.9 million, and Garissa with 24.6 million.

Others are Samburu, Sh18.3 million; Tana River, Sh17.7 million; and Isiolo, Sh13.3 million.

The funds are part of the state's Sh338.6 million under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) for 119,406 households in eight counties to cushion them against drought shocks.

The HSNP initiative is part of the larger Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project (KSEIP) implemented by the government.

The other cash transfers under KSEIP are Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT), Persons with Severe Disabilities (PWSD), and Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) under the umbrella of the Inua Jamii programme.

"Targeted counties are among the hardest hit by the drought that lasted four consecutive failed rain seasons," Rebecca Miano, EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary, said.

"The sustained drought undermined livelihoods and community coping mechanisms making the communities identified for cash disbursements markedly vulnerable," Miano added.

"In addition, these counties are ranked the poorest and most susceptible to drought-related shocks besides having the lowest human development index (HDI)."

Beneficiaries began receiving their payments yesterday through Equity and KCB Bank agents and branches in different regions.

"Beneficiaries with pending concerns such as Change of recipient and ID updates are advised to visit the nearest Equity and KCB bank branches to regularize their details in readiness for payments," she said.

In the last financial year, the state disbursed over Sh3.6 billion in cash transfers under HSNP.