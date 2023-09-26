Mauritius: Acting PM Lays Foundation Stone for the Construction of 230 Social Housing Units At Beaux Songes

press release

A laying of foundation stone ceremony for the construction of 230 housing units by the New Social Living Development Ltd (NSLD) at Beaux Songes, was held this evening, in presence of the Acting Prime Minister, Mr. Louis Steven Obeegadoo, the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr. Alan Ganoo, and other dignitaries.

In his address, the Acting Prime Minister underlined that with NSLD Ltd's project for which an amount of Rs 630 million is being disbursed, Government is offering 230 families the opportunity to become house owners, which he emphasised is a life achievement for everyone. He added that around 1 000 persons will be accommodated in the Beaux Songes Housing Units, in decent conditions with all required amenities and facilities in a secured and safe environment.

Moreover, Mr Obeegadoo underpinned the intent of Government in the elaboration of the social housing project, that is enabling the population to live in dignity by providing the necessary support and resources to those in need while recalling that it forms part of the larger project of constructing 12 000 housing units.

Government, he reassured, is resolved to stand by all citizens, in particular the most vulnerable ones, aligned with its governance principles of caring for the welfare of each and everyone. Besides, he dwelt on the vision of the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, namely to ensure both the progress of the country and the welfare of all, for which he pointed out, the necessary means are being provided to concretise national projects.

On that note, the Acting Prime Minister highlighted that the Government is looking forward to undertake simultaneous infrastructure and development projects in the vicinity, so that the region benefits from more development.

As for Minister Ganoo, he stated that the social housing project of the Government is a historic measure, aiming at catering for decent housing for the population across the island. He underlined that Government will work to ensure the social integration and progress of all sections of the population.

Speaking about the Beaux Songes Housing Units, he remarked that the household owners will benefit from fully equipped housing units and a thriving environment. The Minister informed that the construction of each unit amounts to approximately Rs 2.7 million, and that the house owner will have to pay for only one third of the amount over a period of thirty years, following Government's subsidy.

Furthermore, Minister Ganoo added that the housing unit is equipped with all amenities while the Social Housing Estate will provide for various facilities including: 230 personal parkings, 60 additional ones for visitors, rain water harvesting facilities, children's playground, sports infrastructures, a multipurpose hall and a commercial corner. He announced that Government is considering to undertake a similar social housing project in Surinam.