Kenya: 3 Kenyan Startups Picked for Google Academy's AI for Health Program

26 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Elly Junior

Nairobi — Three Kenyan startups are among five in Africa that have been picked for this year's Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health program.

They include iZola Limited, Pharmarun, and Zuri Health. Other Africans include Eden Care (Rwanda) and mDoc (Nigeria).

Whereas iZola supports families with neurodivergent children via an AI-integrated therapeutic platform, Pharmarun unifies regional pharmacies with an innovative, patient-first platform.

Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health is a hybrid program that supports high-potential startups using AI technology in the healthcare and wellbeing industries.

Over three months of workshops, mentoring, and networking events, founders develop data-driven strategies for acquiring new customers and partnerships, innovate responsibly with emerging technologies, and expand into new markets.

"Africa's innovative spirit in the AI for Health domain is profoundly inspiring," Yuval Passov, Head of Google for Startups and lead of the program, said.

"These startups stand as a testament to the continent's ability to develop global health solutions," Passov added.

"We aim to stand alongside them, offering support and partnership as they strive to scale and disseminate their groundbreaking solutions."

Among the selected startups outside Africa are Biocam, which has introduced a capsule that scans the digestive system in real-time to identify potential threats.

Another is Mindstep, whose app enhances brain and mental health, while Rayscape provides radiologists with a digital assistant equipped with AI tools for better decision-making.

