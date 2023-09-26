Africa: Dr. Abou-Zeid - Africa Must Lead the Charge in Driving Climate Action Worldwide

press release

The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union Commission delivered strong remarks highlighting Africa's leadership in global climate action at the High Level Dialogue on the 1. °C Energy Transition held ahead of COP28. Organised by the COP28 Presidency (United Arab Emirates) and the International Energy Commission (IEA), the dialogue was held on 6th September 2023, on the side line of the Africa Climate Summit. The event brought together senior government officials and energy leaders to discuss accelerating clean energy deployment.

In her remarks, the Commissioner stressed that supporting Africa through investment and project implementation is essential to making progress on global climate goals. She noted Africa is disproportionately impacted by climate change yet contributes only a small portion of global emissions.

The Commissioner stressed Africa's pivotal role in global climate discussions, stating that supporting and investing in Africa is essential, not philanthropic, as the continent is central to addressing climate and energy issues globally.

She called for accelerating project implementation, adopting strict timeframes, and moving quickly given the urgency of climate change. The Commissioner also refuted claims of "unbankable projects" in Africa, noting many ready-to-implement projects currently exist. She emphasized the importance of developing full value chains to add local value, create jobs, and contribute to African economic development.

Looking ahead to COP28, the Commissioner expressed hope the dialog will help advance concrete deliverables for Africa initiated under the Egyptian COP27 Presidency. With Africa's leadership and the support of partners, she is confident the continent can play a central role in achieving the 1.°C temperature limit.