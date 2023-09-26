Rwanda: Former Cooperative Agency Boss to Be Arraigned on September 27

26 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Nyarugenge Primary Court on Wednesday, September 27, is scheduled to commence the pre-detention hearing in the case of Jean-Bosco Harelimana, the former boss of the Rwanda Cooperatives Agency (RCA).

Harelimana is suspected of crimes including flouting public tender procedures and abuse of public resources.

According to Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson for Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), the arrest of Harelimana was a result of an investigation that had been ongoing for some time.

The investigation, he said, was conducted in connection with alleged offenses he is suspected of committing during his term at the institution.

In January, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente dropped Harelimana as head of RCA, owning to managerial failure. Details related to his sacking were not made public at that time.

The RCA is an institution charged with promoting and regulating the cooperatives sector in Rwanda. Earlier this year, figures from RCA indicated that there were about 9,706 cooperatives in Rwanda with a share capital of more than Rwf47.8 billion.

All the cooperatives count over five million members (comprising over 2.77 million men, and over 2.25 million women).

Since its inception, cooperatives have been crucial in improving the welfare of Rwandans, particularly the role Saving and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) have played in boosting financial inclusion in the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.