Kenya: TSC to Use 223,223 Teachers as Supervisors, Invigilators in 2023 National Examinations

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has vetted 223,223 teachers to serve as supervisors and invigilators in the national examinations.

Speaking on Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia also stated that 37,731 teachers will serve as examiners.

Macharia said TSC dispatched 71, 760 center managers who will be responsible for collecting the twice-daily exams papers.

"The center managers will participate in subcounty briefing meetings, which are set to be conducted nationwide by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) during the first week of October 2023," she said.

Macharia emphasized that there is an annual rotation of staff to ensure that there is no retention of supervisors or invigilators from the previous year's national examinations.

"No supervisor or invigilator is retained in the center they served during last year's national examinations to ensure annual rotation of staff," she said.

She added throughout the examination period only center and deputy center managers will be required to be physically present in schools.

"I wish to commit that the TSC and all its staff and teachers will give the upcoming national examinations our full support to ensure that this is a massive success," she said.

This comes even as the commission recalled all field officers and teachers on leave from October to help with the preparation and administration of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Schools Education (KCSE) examinations.

Macharia said all staff must report to their stations by October 16.

