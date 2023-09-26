Uganda: Bebe Cool Dares Chameleone to 'Epic Music Battle'

Renowned singer Moses Ssali, known as Bebe Cool, has expressed enthusiasm for a highly anticipated music battle against Joseph Mayanja, also known as Jose Chameleone.

The singer believes that this event would be a major spectacle that the entire country would eagerly embrace.

The idea for this music battle arose after Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, expressed his desire to witness a showdown between these two talented artistes.

This proposal comes on the heels of the highly acclaimed music concert featuring Sheebah Karungi and Cinderella Sanyu, which was hailed as one of the year's best shows by music analysts.

Both Sheebah and Cindy delivered outstanding performances, surpassing the hype and expectations surrounding the event.

Fans flooded social media platforms to crown Cindy as the undisputed champion, with online polls also favoring her.

In a statement, Bebe Cool emphasised that a music battle between him and Chameleone would serve as a reaffirmation and confirmation of the government's support for talent in Uganda.

"As prominent figures in the industry, government support for our music battle would go a long way in assuring young Ugandans emerging in the arts and sports sectors that these are viable full-time careers that the government takes seriously," Bebe Cool remarked.

He went on to highlight how governments in Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania have provided direct support to musicians, resulting in Nigerian artistes dominating the global music scene.

Bebe Cool believes that when top artistrs are financially secure, they can easily support aspiring artists by establishing music labels.

"Chameleone and I have dedicated our entire careers to making a living through music. It has been challenging to uplift young artistes due to a lack of financial resources to sustain our personal careers at the highest level while simultaneously investing in budding talents by establishing vibrant music labels," Bebe Cool explained.

He further expressed his gratitude for government support, citing examples of major companies that collapsed due to the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and how governmental assistance would have prevented such losses.

"People have often called on us to retire and support the new generation of artistes. However, without financial stability, this becomes practically impossible," Bebe Cool stated.

He firmly believes that this music battle has the potential to generate significant attention for Uganda, drawing tourists and creating a buzz that will benefit the country's tourism industry.

Additionally, the financial investment in Bebe Cool and Chameleone would indirectly support other artistes, as their music labels, Leone Island and Gagamel, have faced challenges due to a lack of funds.

"It's important to note that a battle of this magnitude would provide employment opportunities for approximately 5000 individuals, either directly or indirectly. There's nothing inherently wrong with the government supporting such a battle between us," Bebe Cool emphasized.

He highlighted the immense benefits that a music battle of this scale would bring to the Ugandan music industry and the country as a whole.

It would demonstrate the government's commitment to supporting talent and promoting the arts as full-time careers.

Furthermore, the event's economic and social impact would be substantial, offering crucial support to emerging artists and music labels.

While music battles consistently attract large audiences and generate substantial returns on investment for promoters, it is essential to ensure that conflicts do not escalate and jeopardize the safety and well-being of all participants.

Previous battles, like the one between Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool, have come close to physical altercations, underscoring the need for precautionary measures.

Ultimately, these battles benefit promoters, vendors, fans, and artistes, making a positive contribution to the music industry