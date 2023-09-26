Tanzania: New Entry Gates for Ngorongoro Conservation Area to Improve Services

Ngorongoro — ARUSHA: THE Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) plans to introduce two more new entry gates at Engaruka and Eyasi areas to improve services for tourists entering the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The statement was made by the Deputy Commissioner of NCAA (Conservation, Tourism and Community Development) Elibariki Bajuta during the visit of Tanzania Tour Guides Association (TTGA) leaders who visited the conservation area recently.

Tourist attractions which are located in the east of Ngorongoro Conservation Area are Empakaai Crater, Olmoti Crater, Mount Lolmalasin and the Northern Highlands.

Deputy Commissioner Bajuta identified the areas where the gates will be built as the area of Eyasi where the construction of the gate has been almost completed and the construction of the other one will start this financial year and expected to complete in the next financial year (2024/25).

"The construction of one new gate at the side of Eyasi-Enduleni - Ndutu - Nabi Road has been almost completed and we have already installed electronic systems for collecting revenue," he said.

The second gate will be built on the border between Engaruka and Empakaai crater and the construction will go along with opening of the road that will start from Engaruka towards Empakaai crater.

He added: "At the side of Engaruka we have planned to open the road to connect Embakai crater- Olmoti crater- Ngorongoro crater - Serengeti. This will involve construction of the second gate and installation of necessary systems."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Along with the construction of the gates, the Government through the NCAA has repaired the road from the View Point area to Nayobi with a length of 78 kilometres.

The completion of this road will help the increased number of tourists to visit Ngorongoro.

On the other hand, the construction of a new gravel road from Enduleni to Ndutu with a length of 45 kilometres has been so far completed by 44 per cent.

Commissioner Bajuta explained that the government's goal is to improve services for visitors entering the conservation area, increase the tourist attractions and reduce visitor congestion at the Loduare gate and the main road from Loduare.

"Visitors who go to explore the Lake Natron area will not have to go back to the Wambu River to Karatu to enter the Ngorongoro reserve," added Mr Bajuta.