Uganda: East African Sports Ministers Preparing Joint Afcon 2027 Bid

24 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Sports ministers from Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda convened here on Friday to discuss their joint bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A statement from Tanzania's Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports indicated that the ministers' meeting came ahead of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee's announcement of successful applicants. The announcement is scheduled for Sept. 27, 2023, at CAF's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The East African nations are up against bids from Senegal and Botswana, according to the statement.

Damas Ndumbaro, Tanzania's Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, expressed confidence in the joint bid. "We have sports infrastructure that qualifies us to host the continental football tournament," Ndumbaro stated. He further mentioned that the three countries are also upgrading other necessary infrastructure for the tournament.

Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda have never had the privilege of hosting AFCON. They are optimistic that their 2027 bid will be successful.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

