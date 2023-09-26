Tanzania: President Samia Dissolves REA Board, Makes New Appointments

DAR ES SALAAM President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dissolved the Rural Electrification Authority (REA)'s Board of Directors.

A press statement issued by the State House on Monday evening said the Head of State has appointed Major General (Rtd) Jacob Kingu to chair REA's Board of Directors.

She has also appointed John Ulanga as ambassador. Mr Ulanga is the executive director of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Meanwhile, the recently appointed Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) Director General Maharage Chande has been named new Postermaster.

Chande is taking over from Macrice Mbodo who will be assigned to other roles.

The former TTCL Director General Eng Peter Ulanga has been returned to his post. He will be leading the state owned telecom.

The newly appointed Ambassador John Ulanga will be sworn-in at the State House in Dar es Salaam, the statement concluded.