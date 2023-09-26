Tanzania: President Samia Dissolves REA Board, Makes New Appointments

25 September 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dissolved the Rural Electrification Authority (REA)'s Board of Directors.

A press statement issued by the State House on Monday evening said the Head of State has appointed Major General (Rtd) Jacob Kingu to chair REA's Board of Directors.

She has also appointed John Ulanga as ambassador. Mr Ulanga is the executive director of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Meanwhile, the recently appointed Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) Director General Maharage Chande has been named new Postermaster.

Chande is taking over from Macrice Mbodo who will be assigned to other roles.

The former TTCL Director General Eng Peter Ulanga has been returned to his post. He will be leading the state owned telecom.

The newly appointed Ambassador John Ulanga will be sworn-in at the State House in Dar es Salaam, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.