Kenyan Police Taking French Lessons in Readiness for Haiti Mission

Nairobi — An undisclosed number of Kenyan police officers have begun taking French lessons as logistical arrangements for the multinational security support mission in Haiti commences.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said on Tuesday that the move is part of the preparatory efforts for the Kenyan security personnel who will complement the efforts of the Haiti National Police Force currently battling criminal gangs wreaking havoc in the Caribbean nation.

The two official languages of Haiti are French and Haitian Creole, and the exercise will enable Kenyan forces better communicate with their Haitian counterparts and the general public as they seek to restore order in the country.

However, Mutua said that the Kenya contingent will only deploy after the green-light from the United Nations Security Council adding that Kenya is actively pursuing discussions to secure the necessary support for the proposed mission.

January deployment

"We expect the UN mandate within the next few weeks. After that we will deploy to Haiti, latest by early January," Mutua said, adding that they have started planning logistics, equipment, personnel head of deployment.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, triggering calls for a security intervention.

While explaining Kenya's decision to agree to the proposed Police Mission to Haiti, Mutua said the move was informed by the request of the leadership of the Caribbean State.

Mutua said that ten other nations have indicated their willingness to send troops and/or finance the multinational security support mission in the violence-hit Caribbean nation.

The Foreign Affairs CS emphasized that Kenya's exceptional track record in peacekeeping missions around the world, coupled with a shared heritage, influenced Haiti's decision to accept Kenyan support.

"Kenya is one of the most successful and sought-after Nations for peace keeping Missions as we play our part as a member of the family of nations," he told reporters in Nairobi claiming that a majority of Haitians are in support of the Kenyan-led UN backed intervention.

"It is because of Kenya's stellar performance that the Government of Haiti requested Kenya to lead a Police Mission to help stabilise and bring order to their country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When questioned about why the United States declined to lead the mission, Mutua clarified that the U.S., as Haiti's neighbor, opted not to take the lead role, but Kenya could not sit back and watch Haitians suffer.

US backing

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on Monday lauded Kenya's willingness to lead a multinational security support mission in Haiti.

Speaking Monday during his trip to Kenya, Austin announced that the US was prepared to support the Haiti mission by providing "substantial financial and logistical assistance."

"We intend to work with United States Congress to provide up to 100 million dollars in support," Austin said during A ceremony that saw Kenya and the US sign a five-year framework for Defence Cooperation.

The agreement solidifies their commitment to enhance bilateral relations and bolster defense capabilities.

Secretary Austin called upon the international community to follow Kenya's lead by contributing more personnel, and offering support, training, and funding.

He reiterated the United States' commitment to partnering with Kenya in efforts to bring stability and security to the region and beyond.

Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale affirmed Kenya's readiness to be part of the multi-national peace keeping force to restore peace in the violence-hit state.