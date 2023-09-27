South Africa: Jo'burg Mayor Renames William Nicol Drive

Mayor Gwamanda has been missing in action for the past two weeks while large parts of the city suffered water cuts with a dozen water reservoirs almost running dry.

But he returned to rename a major road in the city on Tuesday.

The city council has been debating the renaming of the street to honour the Mother of the Nation since she died in 2018.

The name change coincides with what would have been Madikizela-Mandela's 87th birthday.

"This milestone reflects the city's deep commitment to preserving the memory and legacy of the iconic Winnie Madikizela-Mandela," said Gwamanda.

The name change has sparked a war of words between the ANC and the EFF which has branded itself as a defender of the historic legacy of Madikizela-Mandela, the former president of the ANC Women's League.

The party has named its head office in central Johannesburg, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House and campaigned for the renaming of the Cape Town International Airport after her.

The EFF demanded to be recognised as having proposed the motion for the name change.

The ANC has refused to acknowledge the EFF saying the motion was tabled on 27 September 2018 by ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku.

The name change also coincides with the death of Nelson Mandela's grandaughter Zoleka Mandela who lost her battle against cancer on Monday night.