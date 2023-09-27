South Africa: Jo'burg Mayor Renames William Nicol Drive

26 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova

Mayor Gwamanda has been missing in action for the past two weeks while large parts of the city suffered water cuts with a dozen water reservoirs almost running dry.

But he returned to rename a major road in the city on Tuesday.

The city council has been debating the renaming of the street to honour the Mother of the Nation since she died in 2018.

The name change coincides with what would have been Madikizela-Mandela's 87th birthday.

"This milestone reflects the city's deep commitment to preserving the memory and legacy of the iconic Winnie Madikizela-Mandela," said Gwamanda.

The name change has sparked a war of words between the ANC and the EFF which has branded itself as a defender of the historic legacy of Madikizela-Mandela, the former president of the ANC Women's League.

The party has named its head office in central Johannesburg, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House and campaigned for the renaming of the Cape Town International Airport after her.

The EFF demanded to be recognised as having proposed the motion for the name change.

The ANC has refused to acknowledge the EFF saying the motion was tabled on 27 September 2018 by ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku.

The name change also coincides with the death of Nelson Mandela's grandaughter Zoleka Mandela who lost her battle against cancer on Monday night.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.