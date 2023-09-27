South Africa: Another Joburg Building Catches Fire

26 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

Johannesburg has seen another building on fire, this time on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the incident to Scrolla.Africa.

"It was one bedroom that caught fire. By the time EMS officials arrived at the scene the fire was already contained," she said.

She also said there were no injuries reported during the incident.

On Saturday, another building in Hillbrow was on fire.

Commenting on the Saturday Hillbrow fire, Khumalo said a two-bedroom flat caught fire due to a stove that was left unattended in a bedroom.

"The EMS firefighters were able to promptly extinguish the fire. The occupants of the flat (and complex) were able to escape unharmed.

"The two-bedroom is the only flat that was affected during the fire. No other injuries were reported," she said.

The recent fires are a few of many blazes the city has experienced in recent months.

In August, 77 people died when a building caught fire in Marshalltown.

 

