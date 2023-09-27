South Africa: Children Rescued During a Hostage Ordeal

26 September 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bloemfontein — On 25 September 2023 at about 18:00 police in Phuthaditjhaba were summoned to Mandela Park after reports of a hostage drama.

On arrival police discovered that a 57-year-old man locked himself in the house as well as his 43-year-old wife and two little children aged 3 and 7. Police hostage negotiators team was summoned to the scene as well as the Tactical Response Team.

The standoff continued throughout the night until on 26 September 2023 at about 07:30 when police heard two gunshots coming from inside the house. Special Task force members, who were in the process also mobilised, tactically entered the house and managed to rescue the two little girls. In the other room they discovered the wounded husband and wife in a pool of blood.

Paramedics were called-in and the two succumbed to gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. Phuthaditjhaba police are investigating cases of murder and inquest for further investigation. Circumstances that led to the hostage drama are part of investigation. Names of the deceased cannot be released yet, as at this stage as family members are still to be informed and to formally identify them.

