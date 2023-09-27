Zimbabwe: Magistrate Dismisses Sikhala's Application for Discharge

27 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Jailed former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Job Sikhala had his application for discharge in a case he is accused of disorderly conduct dismissed by a Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on Tuesday.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko.

The two said they would be appealing at the High Court because Dzuda's ruling was unreasonable.

Dzuda said the prosecution had a strong case and the pair should proceed with their defense case.

Jeremiah Bamu, who is representing Sikhala said they would be taking the matter up with the High Court.

"I have instructions to apply for review on the basis that this court made a factual finding that there are inconsistencies. He is now in sixes and sevens trying to figure out how to respond to them in his defense.

"We therefore seek time to file the review and we intend to have filed it before the end of the week. So perhaps we could have an interim remand for two weeks."

Dzuda said she did not have the powers to pause the trial and instead postponed the matter to October 24 for continuation.

The State is alleging that the two, together with other members of CCC disrupted a Zanu PF rally for the then aspiring ward 7 Zengeza West councillor Charamba Mlambo, ahead of the March 2022 by-elections.

It is alleged that they led a group of CCC supporters to where the rally was being held and started pelting Zanu PF supporters with stones.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.