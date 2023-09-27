South Africa Ranked 7th in the World for Organised Crime - South African News Briefs - September 27, 2023

Mafia-Style Groups Tighten Grip on South Africa - New Report



The 2023 Global Organised Crime Index reveals that South Africa is confronting a significant challenge from various quasi-criminal networks and syndicates with international connections involved in activities such as drug trafficking, armed robberies, and fraud, reports IOL. South Africa's criminality score has risen to 7.18 out of 10, making it the seventh highest globally and the third highest in Africa, indicating a deep-rooted criminal economy fuelled by corruption that has eroded trust in government and law enforcement, the report says. The country faces a range of organised criminal activities, including drug trafficking, cash-in-transit heists, poaching, and robberies, often perpetrated by well-armed and violent mafia-style groups, particularly in major cities like Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban. The report also highlights the presence of foreign criminal actors in South Africa. Moreover, the country has become a hub for money laundering activities by criminal mafias, and corruption has permeated various state departments, leading to a decline in public trust. Despite some independence in the judicial system, resource shortages and prison conditions present challenges, and the country's extensive coastline and borders make it an attractive route for illicit trafficking, including cyber threats, the report says.

Economic Freedom Fighters MPs Face Suspension, Fines for Disrupting Parliamentary Proceedings

Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) leader Julius Malema and his associates are under investigation for their disruptive actions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February, potentially facing suspension without pay for up to 30 days and fines equal to one month's salary if found guilty, reports News24. The National Assembly's Power and Privileges Committee is overseeing this matter, which is not the first of its kind involving the EFF. Similar incidents in the past have resulted in fines and suspensions for the party's members. The committee will also investigate other incidents involving the EFF, including the violent removal of EFF MPs from the chamber during the Presidency's budget vote debates in June 2022.

Police Minister Confirms Progress in AKA Murder Investigation

South African police are close to arresting those involved in the murder of musician Kiernan Forbes, known professionally as AKA, reports eNCA. Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that they have identified a person of interest and have found the cars, people, and firearms involved in the crime. While not providing all the details, Cele assured the public that they are making substantial strides towards solving the case. AKA and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were killed outside a Durban restaurant in February.

