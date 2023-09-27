South Africa: At Least Eight People Confirmed Dead Following Devastating Weekend of Torrential Rains and Floods

Elzaan Debruyn carries her dog Cocoa through water in Sandvlei on the Cape Flats. Debruyn says her shack is “completely flooded”. The water is “over the window sills”. “We don’t have beds to sleep on. All our clothes are wet.” Debruyn lives in a shack with her fiancé and four children. “We have nothing”.

Clean-up operations continued on Tuesday after extensive rainfall left a trail of destruction over the long weekend. It's a 'once-in-a-hundred-year flood,' said Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

The intense rainfall and wind over the long weekend caused massive damage that dented the economic activity of the Western Cape while leaving many residents in devastation. The storms caused extensive downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and rockfalls.

It forced the closure of major roads leading into Cape Town and beyond. The intense rainfall in the Western Cape generated devastation overnight on Sunday.

Anton Bredell, provincial minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, confirmed that eight people had died as a result of storm-related incidents. Specific details of the circumstances were not immediately available. Elsewhere, News24 reported that eight people were electrocuted.

The weather affected residents, property and activity in their areas, affecting over 1,400 structures in informal settlements and displacing many others in some locations.

The extensive rainfall overnight on Sunday and Monday forced several rivers to break their banks, destroying infrastructure, causing electricity outages and flooding homes and farmland.

It caused major flooding in informal settlements including Shukushukuma, Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan in Sandvlei, Macassar, Old Faure Road in Driftsands, Mfuleni and Bellville South.

In Tuesday's media lunchtime briefing held virtually to update on the Western Cape Government's disaster management activities following...