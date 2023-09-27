Zimbabwe: Matawu Appointed Warriors Team Manager

FORMER Zimbabwe international midfielder Clemence Matawu has been appointed new team manager for the Warriors, taking over from Wellington Mpandare.

Although the ZIFA Normalisation Committee is set to officially announce his appointment, sources revealed that the former Chicken Inn midfielder is set to take up the role on a short-term contract.

Matawu, who is currently employed as an administrator at Premier Soccer League outfit Chicken Inn, is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sport Science and Coaching from the National University of Science at Technology (NUST).

In addition to Matawu's appointment, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee is also set to announce the appointment of Simba Bhora goalkeepers coach, Zivanai Kawadza as Warriors goalkeepers coach.

The new additions will join the new Warriors technical department headed by Portuguese Baltemar Brito.

Brito's assistant at Highlanders, Antonio Jao Martins Leao Torres who also doubles as his translator, has been tasked to operate as the fitness and conditioning coach.

Meanwhile, a 20-man Warriors squad composed of local based players has trooped into camp ahead of the invitational match to celebrate Botswana's Independence Day on 30 September.

The squad, which is set to leave for Botswana Wednesday morning is without the duo of Frank Makarati and Andrew Mbeba after they were withdrawn by their respective clubs Dynamos and Highlanders ahead of this weekend's Chibuku Super Cup matches.

Giants Dynamos and Highlanders each had three players in the initial 21-man Warriors squad announced the invitational match against Botswana.

DeMbare take on FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals on Saturday while Highlanders host struggling CAPS United at Barbourfields.

SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

MIDFIELDERS

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Trevor Mavunga (Manica Diamonds)

FORWARDS

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Thubelihle Jubani (Sheasham)