South Africa: Joburg Residents, Businesses - and Councillors - Feel Abandoned in Endless Water Crisis

analysis

Johannesburg residents and businesses are battling under the strain of the protracted water crisis, which has left them feeling abandoned by the Metro.

Residents and business owners in many parts of Johannesburg are at their wits' end as the ongoing water crisis continues to upend their lives.

While the length of time that taps remain dry differs from area to area, there is a common feeling among those affected by the water cuts: they feel as though they have been abandoned by the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water.

South Hills, a suburb in the south of Johannesburg, has been battling with dry taps for more than four weeks. While access to water has returned in some parts of the suburb, the most vulnerable areas still have to contend with the crisis.

An elderly resident at the Eden Aged Home in the area has accused the municipality and Johannesburg Water of offering little other than lip service when it comes to addressing the water crisis.

"All they do is call a community meeting with the people, but from there, nothing happens. I have to rely on my son to bring me water from his home, but here at the old age home, we don't even have water in the taps to make coffee, let alone wash," the resident said.

A South Hills business...