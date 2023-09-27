South Africa: Joburg Residents, Businesses - and Councillors - Feel Abandoned in Endless Water Crisis

26 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Naledi Sikhakhane and Lerato Mustila

Johannesburg residents and businesses are battling under the strain of the protracted water crisis, which has left them feeling abandoned by the Metro.

Residents and business owners in many parts of Johannesburg are at their wits' end as the ongoing water crisis continues to upend their lives.

While the length of time that taps remain dry differs from area to area, there is a common feeling among those affected by the water cuts: they feel as though they have been abandoned by the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water.

South Hills, a suburb in the south of Johannesburg, has been battling with dry taps for more than four weeks. While access to water has returned in some parts of the suburb, the most vulnerable areas still have to contend with the crisis.

An elderly resident at the Eden Aged Home in the area has accused the municipality and Johannesburg Water of offering little other than lip service when it comes to addressing the water crisis.

"All they do is call a community meeting with the people, but from there, nothing happens. I have to rely on my son to bring me water from his home, but here at the old age home, we don't even have water in the taps to make coffee, let alone wash," the resident said.

A South Hills business...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.