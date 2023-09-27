South Africa: SAPS Boss Masemola Tightens the Purse Strings On Food, Travel and New Appointments Costs

Daily Maverick recently reported on how National Treasury was trying to prevent the country's finances from collapsing. Now, even the police are having to tighten their belts, with new limitations being imposed on everything from travel to catering.

The effects of government-wide budget constraints are becoming more apparent, with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers being told to curtail their spending in various ways. This includes opting for cheaper transport and accommodation if they have to travel for work.

State vehicles should also be used for "absolute essential and operational travelling".

Cops curb costs

More details about how police officers should avoid unnecessary expenditure and use the "limited resources available" are outlined in a six-page note on "cost containment measures" that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola directed to police bosses, including the head of the Hawks and provincial commissioners, on 17 September 2023.

It said that "the Department" - presumably the SAPS - "was requested to down manage expenses and impose more stringent cost containment measures".

Fuel price increases and rolling power blackouts have been flagged as issues exacerbating budget constraints.

'Internal document'

Daily Maverick has seen the document, which sources with ties to policing say is authentic.

On Tuesday, 26 September, national SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, in response to Daily Maverick's questions, said: "This is an internal document and was only meant for members within the service.

"The SAPS will not discuss this internal communiqué in...