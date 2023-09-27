South Africa: Government Opens Public Comments On Policy to End Captive Lion Breeding

A draft government policy proposes to end the keeping of lions for commercial purposes, as well as phasing out intensive commercial breeding of rhinos and regulating leopard hunting.

The Department of Forestries, Fisheries and the Environment has given the public 30 days from 19 September to comment on a draft policy to end captive lion breeding, close down facilities and sterilise existing populations. It seeks to prevent the hunting of "canned" lions and the disposal of their parts and derivatives such as skins, claws, paws and teeth.

The policy also seeks to end the intensive commercial breeding of rhinos. The policy paper adds that the government will not promote the sale of rhino horn or ivory through the international wildlife trade organisation Cites until certain conditions are "fully addressed".

These include security, community empowerment, biological management, responsive legislative provisions, effective implementation and demand reduction.

Leopards, however, get little protection, with a focus on sustainable use to include hunting quotas "to enhance, broaden and transform the hunting industry".

These moves, says the policy paper, are in line with wildlife policy developments over the past few years and to limit the damage being done to South Africa's reputation from "canned" hunting. The public is invited to submit written comments by 19 October and -- given the heat that has been generated around these issues -- there will be many. These...