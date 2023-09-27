South Africa: How Prepared Is Cape Town for a Future of Extreme Weather Events?

analysis

The City of Cape Town has a Climate Change Strategy and Winter Readiness Programme, but it will probably have to do more to prepare for future extreme weather events.

From the intense flooding in June to the massive coastal flooding two weeks ago, to the widespread flooding from the extreme storm at the weekend, the Mother City and larger Western Cape can't seem to catch a break from extreme weather patterns.

These extreme weather and flood events are likely to occur more frequently in future. But is the City of Cape Town strengthening its preparedness to mitigate the potential loss of life, infrastructure collapse, displacement and agricultural impacts?

Following this weekend's torrential rains and floods, which claimed at least eight lives, the City of Cape Town explained to Daily Maverick the progress it has made in implementing its Climate Change Strategy. There is still much to do.

Expect more extreme weather

The SA Weather Service (Saws) chief scientist for climate service, Dr Andries Kruger, said the weekend storm could be classified as extreme and it was expected that extreme rainfall would become more common.

"The main reason why rainfall is becoming more extreme (and therefore extreme rainfall is becoming more common) is due to the warming of the atmosphere and oceans due to anthropogenic activities.

"Warmer oceans can cause enhanced development of rain-bearing systems over...