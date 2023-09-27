Malawi: Rights Activist Tells Government to Deal With Middlemen in Government Offices

27 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Rights activists are calling upon the government to deal with middlemen popularly known as dobadobas who are found in most government offices offering critical services, thereby fuelling corruption in government offices.

Moses Mkandawire, chairperson of the National Alliance Against Corruption has since asked the government to establish a task force which should probe the involvement of the middlemen within various government institutions.

Some people have been complaining that they cannot get a government services in some key government offices without going through the middlemen who demand money.

Government offices where the middlemen are found include the Immigration Department, National Registration Bureau, and the Road Traffic Directorate.

Mkandawire has expressed his dismay over the situation, citing its promotion of corruption incidents.

Heurged authorities to deploy intelligence officers to uncover the reasons behind the tolerance of middlemen within these institutions.

But government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu said the government's established system does not endorse the involvement of middlemen in its operations.

Kunkuyu has blamed officials who fail to adhere to anti-corruption policies by allowing the presence of middlemen within their respective institutions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.