Angola: Civil Service Remuneration Roadmap Ends in 2025

Luanda — The Roadmap for the Implementation of the New Remuneration Architecture (RINAR) for public administration, in Angola, begins gradually in the first half of 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

The document was approved on Tuesday at the 7th ordinary meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS), Teresa Dias, in the first half of 2024, the first phase of diagnosis will be completed to obtain more data from the three powers, the Executive, Legislative and Judicial, where there are disparate salaries. "A pre-diagnosis has already started to be carried out and will dictate what the reform of public service remuneration will be", she said.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Teresa Dias admitted that, in terms of comparative law, the salaries earned by public servants in Angola are very low, looking at the current reality of the countries in the SADC region.

She added that "salary" is a current topic, accompanied by some demands in some public sectors. "Currently, in terms of remuneration in public administration, in the broadest sense, the Executive noticed that the three powers, the Executive, Legislative and Judicial, have disparate salaries", she stated.

To respond to the impact of currency and market fluctuations, and to provide comfort to the masses of public servants, she said that there have been improvements in supplements (subsidies), often higher than salaries, a practice that she disapproves.

Within the framework of this salary reform, which is intended to be balanced, the minister clarifies that the process will follow three phases, being the diagnosis phase, after the pre-diagnosis has taken place, the implementation phase and the final phase which will evaluate all stages. "We are not going to wait until 2025 to start everything at once.

As we progress, we will gradually improve this entire route. When we reach the final phase, we will have the architecture fully assembled, benefiting everyone", she explained.

The Executive intends, with the initiative, to define clear criteria for salary increases, based on the economic context, attributing competitive remuneration to public servants, taking into account their performance, competence and experience. In Angola, the public service employs more than 300 thousand people.

NE/AC/TED/DOJ