Tanzanian Brothers Advance to America's Got Talent Grand Finals

Two Tanzanian performing artists, known as the Ramadhani Brothers, Fadhili, 26, and Ibrahim, 36, have advanced to the grand finals of the America's Got Talent (AGT) TV show.

They competed against 10 other finalists on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The Ramadhani Brothers are known for their incredible head-balancing act. In their qualifying performance, they balanced each other on their heads while walking up and down stairs and even blindfolded. Their performance was met with a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike.

In a post on their official Instagram page, the brothers called for supporters to vote for them.

The AGT grand finale results will be declared on September 27, 2023. The winner will receive a prize of U.S.$1 million.

The Tanzanian government has also congratulated the Ramadhani Brothers on their achievement. The Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports has said that their unique talent is commendable as it promotes the national flag to the world.

Other contestants who have topped the final include Putri Ariani (Singer), Chibi Unity (Dance Group), Murmuration (Dance Group), Mzansi Youth Choir (Choir), Lavender Darcangelo (Singer), Avantgardey (Dance Group), Ahren Belisle (Comic), 82nd Airborne Chorus (Chorus), Anna Deguzman (Magician), and Adrian Stoica and Hurricane (Dog Act).