Tanzanian Brothers Advance to America's Got Talent Grand Finals

RamadhaniBrothers/Screengrab/Instagram
Tanzania’s performing artists – Ramadhani Brothers
27 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Two Tanzanian performing artists, known as the Ramadhani Brothers, Fadhili, 26, and Ibrahim, 36,  have advanced to the grand finals of the America's Got Talent (AGT) TV show.

They competed against 10 other finalists on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The Ramadhani Brothers are known for their incredible head-balancing act. In their qualifying performance, they balanced each other on their heads while walking up and down stairs and even blindfolded. Their performance was met with a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike.

In a post on their official Instagram page, the brothers called for supporters to vote for them.

The AGT grand finale results will be declared on September 27, 2023. The winner will receive a prize of U.S.$1 million.

The Tanzanian government has also congratulated the Ramadhani Brothers on their achievement. The Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports has said that their unique talent is commendable as it promotes the national flag to the world.

Other contestants who have topped the final include Putri Ariani (Singer), Chibi Unity (Dance Group), Murmuration (Dance Group), Mzansi Youth Choir (Choir), Lavender Darcangelo (Singer), Avantgardey (Dance Group), Ahren Belisle (Comic), 82nd Airborne Chorus (Chorus), Anna Deguzman (Magician), and Adrian Stoica and Hurricane (Dog Act).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.