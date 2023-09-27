Mozambique: Police On the Trail of Businessman Accused of Financing Terrorism

26 September 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique) 26 Sep (AIM) - The Mozambican Minister of the Interior, Pascoal Ronda, claimed on Sunday that the authorities are on the trail of a businessman allegedly involved in money laundering and financing terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the minister, the suspect, whose name he did not mention, operates in the forestry and private security sectors.

"We have reliable information that a criminal case has been filed against the aforementioned citizen and businessman by the Public Prosecutor's Office', the minister said, adding that "we expect the same case to be brought to court later this year.'

This citizen, he said, is accused of committing several offences, such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

"He is now on the run, but efforts are being made to bring him to justice to answer for these crimes', Ronda said.

Regarding the arrest, at the end of May, of two citizens, one of Portuguese nationality and the other Zimbabwean, in possession of large quantities of weapons in the city of Chimoio, capital of the central province of Manica, the Minister explained that criminal proceedings are under way and the accused will be brought to justice.

"The weapons are very well preserved and their final destination will be decided by the court. All the material is in a safe place at the Manica Provincial Police Command', he said.

At the time of their arrest, the suspects were found in possession of firearms, ammunition, binoculars, compasses, bulletproof vests, radio transmitters, military boots and other military equipment.

The intended destination of the material, which is presumed to have entered Mozambique illegally, is not yet known.

