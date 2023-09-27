Ethiopia: PM Wishes Ethiopians Happy Mawlid

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wished all Ethiopian a happy Mawlid al-Nabi that will be celebrated tomorrow.

In his message today, the premier extended congratulations to the Ethiopian people on the occasion of Mawlid al-Nabi.

He also called on all Ethiopians to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi in a spirit of unity and togetherness.

"United, we can grow in love and peace. There is no problem that humility, kindness and forgiveness do not solve," he stated.

The PM further urged Ethiopian followers of all faiths to join fellow Muslims on this auspicious holiday and "enrich our spiritual lives by embracing humility, kindness and forgiveness."

According to him, humility, kindness and forgiveness can resolve many of our problems. Sincere apologies can carry us forward on the path to peace.

"Even in the darkest of times, there is always light. There is a way over every mountain, a crossing for every river, and a crevice after every steep slope. If we are humble, we will see the light. If we are kind, we will find the way. And when we are forgiving, we will see the crossing," Abiy underscored.

The premier's message that highlights the shared spiritual values that unite Ethiopians across different faiths, stressed that Ethiopians can overcome divisions and build a more just, peaceful and inclusive society by celebrating the holiday together in a spirit of humility and forgiveness,.

Across the globe, including in Ethiopia, Mawlid al-Nabi the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, is celebrated on the twelfth day of the month Rabi' al-Awwal.

Celebrations include prayer services, recitations of poetry and litanies, as well as religious gatherings.