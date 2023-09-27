Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints New Cabinet Chief Secretary

26 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has continued on his path to surround himself with kith and kin following announcing Tuesday the elevation of Martin Rushwaya to the position of Chief Secretary to Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

Rushwaya is reportedly the president's relative and was serving as deputy chief secretary responsible for finance and administration, before his latest promotion.

The fresh development comes in the wake of the retirement of long-serving OPC Chief Secretary, Misheck Sibanda, who also worked in the same capacity under late former president Robert Mugabe.

Rushwaya has previously served government in various capacities, including as Midlands provincial administrator and Defence and War Veterans secretary from 2013 and was retained by Mnangagwa in September 2018, before reassignment in 2019.

He was co-chairman of the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS).

